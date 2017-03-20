It looks like people in Saskatchewan will need to dig into their pockets after this year's budget.

In a video message released Monday morning, Premier Brad Wall hinted that consumption taxes, like the provincial sales tax, would likely be going up. Meanwhile, income taxes could be decreasing.

"This fundamental change in our tax system is designed to keep our economy strong, while generating the revenue needed to ensure important public services are sustainable and affordable in the long run," he said.

Wall also hinted at a shift away from resource revenues to better position the province in the long term.

Due to low oil and commodity prices, the province is attempting to tame a $1.2-billion deficit. Cabinet ministers have been hinting at widespread cuts, including cutting public sector worker compensation by 3.5 per cent.

As a result, Wall said the province is now planning to return to a balanced budget within three years. Previously, the government said it wanted to balance the budget by this year.

"This budget faces head on the new reality of our lower resource revenues base by restructuring the tax base, controlling and reducing government spending, and ensuring Saskatchewan's budget returns to balance by 2019, and that our economy remains strong," he said.

Business groups express concerns

Meanwhile, business groups are already concerned about what any consumption tax increase could mean for them.

The Saskatoon and Region Home Builders' Association worried that increased taxes could hit the construction industry and, by extension, the province's growth.

As well, the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan voiced its concerns about any changes to agricultural taxes.

"Tax exemptions are not subsidies," wrote association president Todd Lewis in a news release. "For example, the vast majority of tax exempt fuel is not used on the provincial highway system, but is used for field work, or for hauling on the rural municipal roads that farmers already pay for through our property taxes."

Lewis noted that farmers generated $14 billion in sales in 2015, which was more than 20 per cent of the province's gross domestic product.

"Removal of farm tax exemptions would cost our industry $380 million," he said. "Because we don't set our own prices, any increase in cost does not get passed on to our customers; it comes straight out of our bottom line, and this impacts the future of our industry, and the provincial economy as a whole."

The budget will be officially released on Wednesday.