Brad Trost said losing the nomination for the federal seat he currently occupies was a surprise.

Trost, the Conservative MP for Saskatoon-University, lost the nomination Saturday to Sask. Party MLA and former Speaker of the House Corey Tochor.

"We thought we were going to win," Trost said. "I was a bit bummed out, but that's life. You go forward."

Trost previously said he believed Tochor was recruited by members of the party to run against him, allegations which Tochor denied.

When asked if he felt there was an effort to oust him from the party, Trost put blame for the loss squarely on himself.

"In the end, I lost because I was too complacent. I took it for granted and I really didn't start working until early January," he said.

He also stated that the members of the party "heavily endorsed" him and said they would have liked to see him back.

"It's my fault."

What's next

Trost said he wouldn't let the impending end of his political career hinder the work he's doing in parliament.

"I don't just get into this to run re-election, I have things I believe in," he said.

"I'm not going to let down the people who supported me. ... I'll be the honourable gentleman and I'll work hard. That's what you're supposed to do."

Trost's term is up in 2019. He said he's not quite sure what he'll do after that.

"Me and my wife are kicking ideas around but we probably won't decide for months. ... The Conservative Party is my home. I love the Conservative Party."

Trost has been an MP since 2004.