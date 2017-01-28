There were no protests as Brad Trost took part in an event in Saskatoon Saturday hosted by anti-abortion supporters as the MP runs to be leader of the Conservative Party.

The event was originally set to be held at a branch of the Saskatoon Public Library but was moved to the Sandman Hotel after the library cancelled the meeting.

Trost was told earlier this week that the event's "controversial nature" would lead to protests the library wasn't equipped to manage.

"Let us have our meeting. [Protesters] can express their view point," Trost said to reporters at Saturday's meet-and-greet.

While there was no one rallying at the event, some participants did question the MP's anti-abortion views and opposition to same-sex marriage.

"I'm pro-life because it's a scientific fact of when human life starts and one of the basic rules of government is to protect human life," Trost said to the media.

"For me, human life starts at conception."

John Cook, who attended the event hosted by the Campaign Life Coalition of Saskatchewan, said it was sad that the library decided to cancel. He said he felt that anti-abortion supporters are often misrepresented.

"The people I know in the pro-life movement aren't like the perception that a lot of times is shown on the media."

In a tweet posted after the day's events, Trost questioned the library, writing, "where is the disruption? Where is the security threat? Where is our apology?"