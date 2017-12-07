A Saskatoon service club is cancelling an annual charity fundraiser that featured women in lingerie dancing on raised walkways, following criticism from the community.

The downtown Saskatoon chapter of the Canadian Progress Club said its Boys Lunch Out event "has raised a mixed reaction in the community, with many people strongly against it.

"This recent attention has served to highlight that some events no longer have a place in today's society," the club said in a statement posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

"When it becomes clear that a charity event doesn't match our community's ethos, our club discontinues it."

The club hosted the 36th annual Boys Lunch Out fundraiser last week. The event featured about a dozen models in G-strings and bras gyrating on raised walkways under coloured lights.

The mostly male audience paid up to $3,675 per table for perks such as better views of the models and drink tickets.

A related event the night before allowed VIPs "one-on-one" time with models in a secret location.

The event raised more than $90,000 for more than a dozen local charities, according to one attendee.

Most charities interviewed said they had no idea funds were being raised this way in their name, and one of them, the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation, said it would return the club's $25,000 donation.

The club's full statement announcing cancellation of the fundraiser. (Saskatoon Progress Club/Facebook)

National body urges review

The cancellation follows a call from the club's national body to review all fundraising practices.

"We need to be mindful of the values they reflect and messages they send," the Canadian Progress Club said in a statement.

The Saskatoon chapter's statement, which was not signed by any specific member, says the club will always focus on local charities. New events are being planned to replace the Boys Lunch Out, it said.

"Some of these exciting new events have already been in the works for months.

"We will gladly keep you updated on the review of our fundraising practices and on the progress of our new events. We are proud to be members of the Canadian Progress Club, proud members of the community, and we want our partners to feel proud to work with us."