A 15-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a northern Saskatchewan restaurant owner has been given the maximum youth sentence of three years in custody.

The youth was 14 at the time of Simon Grant's killing last April and was charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in December.

Grant, who was 64, was attacked at his Louisiana's Bar-B-Que restaurant in La Ronge and died in hospital two days later.

Another youth, who is now 18, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing, while a 19-year-old man who also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case was handed a seven-year prison sentence.