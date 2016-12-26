After a white Christmas in much of southern Saskatchewan, holiday snow is creating hazardous driving conditions.

Blowing snow has led to poor visibility and snow drifts on a number of southern roads.

On Boxing Day morning, the Saskatchewan government's Highway Hotline urged drivers to be aware of winter driving conditions in large sections of the province, including northern regions.

Blizzard warning ended

A blizzard warning has now ended for the areas around Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton. Environment Canada also ended a blizzard warning that applied to Estevan, Weyburn, Radville and Milestone. Blizzard conditions are no longer expected for those areas.

Winter storms

A winter storm warning has also ended for Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling and Wawota. However, hazardous winter conditions are still expected in those areas.

The major storm system affected all of southern Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan.

According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure system that formed in Colorado moved northeast, creating moderate to heavy snow.

#yxe All you "White Christmas " wishers! You got it and there are no returns now that it's #BoxingDay ! Hope Santa brought you a shovel ❄️ — @askmommafran

Although the weather service believes most of the snow from the system has already fallen, a further five to 10 centimetres is expected in most of the affected areas.

It predicts conditions will slowly improve from west to east throughout the day.

Highway 39 is closed in the province's southeast corner near the U.S. border because of weather conditions in the U.S.

Visit the Highway Hotline website for the full list of driving conditions. More information on weather warnings is available at the Environment Canada website.