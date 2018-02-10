People gathered in Saskatoon, Regina and other Canadian cities Saturday to show their support for the family of Colten Boushie after Gerald Stanley, a Saskatchewan farmer, was acquitted Friday of responsibility for Boushie's death.

In Saskatoon, more than 1,000 people came together.

The rally opened with drumming and singing. Speakers included Jade Tootoosis, Colten Boushie's cousin; FSIN Vice-Chief David Pratt, Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Marc Arcand, Darlene Okemaysim-Sicotte with Iskwewuk E-wichiwitochik (Women Walking Together), and Chris Murphy, the Boushie family lawyer.

WATCH: "You are not alone," someone from the huge crowd yells to Colten Boushie's cousin Jade Tootoosis at the #saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench courthouse in #saskatoon.

Messages touched on reconciliation, and calls for changes to the justice system.

"The system that we have today is broken," said Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Marc Arcand "We all stand together to make a difference to our people."

The rally in Saskatoon took place at the Court of Queen's Bench courthouse. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Emotions were high throughout the rally, and speakers received thunderous cheers and applause from the people gathered.

Closing off the rally, the crowd chanted, "Justice for Colten! Justice for Colten!"

Emotional reaction to verdict

"There is no justice!" yelled people in the courtroom after the jury foreman read out the verdict Friday night. Moments earlier, the presiding judge had urged calm despite the "raw emotions" felt by those in the room.

Stanley, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of the 22-year-old. Boushie and four others from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation drove onto Stanley's property on Aug. 9, 2016. After an altercation with Stanley, his son and wife, Boushie was shot in the head.

The jury had been deliberating over its verdict for just over 24 hours, though the actual amount of private discussion time was much shorter than that, given breaks and the several hours spent in court Friday relistening to nearly four hours of testimony from Stanley and his son Sheldon.

'I grieve for my country'

On Saturday morning, Sen. Murray Sinclair, who headed Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, wrote an emotional poem on Facebook about the verdict.

"Today I grieve for my country," it begins.

Speaking to reporters in Los Angeles on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "our hearts go out to Colten Boushie's family, his mom Debbie, his friends and the entire community."

Although he wouldn't comment on the court process itself, Trudeau said, "we have come to this point as a country far too many times."

"Indigenous people across this country are angry, they're heartbroken," he said. "I know Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians alike know that we have to do better."

'We have to do better,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says after verdict in Colten Boushie's death0:41

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said that despite multiple inquiries into how Canada's justice system has failed Indigenous people, it remains rife with systemic racism.

"We have to call on governments to work with us and develop [an] anti-racism plan and strategy," he said, adding there should be a complete overhaul of the justice system.

At least a dozen rallies in support of the Boushie family are expected throughout Canada on Saturday, in cities like Toronto, Winnipeg, St. John's and Yellowknife.

Boushie family lawyer Chris Murphy spoke at the rally in Saskatoon. “There is a darkness in this country and Colten’s death can help shine a light on that darkness,” he said. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Supporters gathered at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench courthouse. Stanley had been tried in the Battleford, Sask., Court of Queen's Bench.

Case's closing arguments

Stanley and his defence attorney, Scott Spencer, said the gun held by Stanley fired accidentally on delay, in what is referred to as "hang fire." Spencer has not issued any comment on the verdict yet.

Saturday rallies, organized under a 'Justice for Colten' banner, are happening throughout Canada in cities including Toronto, Winnipeg, St. John's and Yellowknife. (Justice for Colten)

Crown prosecutor Bill Burge said Stanley intentionally pulled the trigger and lied about the events that led to that moment.

Expert witnesses said the gun, which had Boushie's DNA on it, was working properly and that the trigger had to be pulled in order for the gun to go off.