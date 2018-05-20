Body found in Saskatoon river near University Bridge

The Saskatoon Fire Department has pulled a body from the South Saskatchewan River.

The fire department's water rescue team retrieved the body near the city's University Bridge, said battalion Chief Mike Ralston.

A pedestrian on Broadway Bridge spotted the body floating between the bridges at around 11:56 a.m. CST, he said.

Water rescue boats searched near the base of University Bridge early Sunday afternoon. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

Police closed the walkway over Broadway Bridge while the body was taken to a boat launch.

Saskatoon's major crimes unit and the coroner's office were expected to join the scene, according to police.

It's the second body pulled from the river this month.

On May 3, the fire department discovered the body of a 25-year-old man near Broadway Bridge during a training exercise.

Saskatoon police said foul play was not a factor in that man's death.