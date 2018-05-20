Skip to Main Content
Body found in Saskatoon river near University Bridge

Notifications

Body found in Saskatoon river near University Bridge

A pedestrian saw the body floating between bridges shortly before noon, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Pedestrian saw body floating in river just before noon

CBC News ·
The Saskatoon Fire Department pulled a body out of the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon Sunday. It's the second such discovery in less than a month. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

The Saskatoon Fire Department has pulled a body from the South Saskatchewan River.

The fire department's water rescue team retrieved the body near the city's University Bridge, said battalion Chief Mike Ralston. 

A pedestrian on Broadway Bridge spotted the body floating between the bridges at around 11:56 a.m. CST, he said. 

Water rescue boats searched near the base of University Bridge early Sunday afternoon. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

Police closed the walkway over Broadway Bridge while the body was taken to a boat launch. 

Saskatoon's major crimes unit and the coroner's office were expected to join the scene, according to police.

It's the second body pulled from the river this month. 

On May 3, the fire department discovered the body of a 25-year-old man near Broadway Bridge during a training exercise.

Saskatoon police said foul play was not a factor in that man's death.

Saskatoon police's major crimes unit was expected at the scene. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

with files from Alicia Bridges

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us