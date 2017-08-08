Searchers recovered the body over the weekend of a man who fell off a boat into Lake Diefenbaker in late July.

On July 28, the man had been operating a boat in Lake Diefenbaker, about 40 kilometres southeast of Outlook, Sask., when he ended up in the water and in distress.

A woman on the boat tried to rescue him but couldn't. She was uninjured.

The man's body was recovered at around 5 p.m. CST on Sunday by RCMP members, family and searchers near the area where he went missing.

RCMP divers, Saskatchewan Environment and Resource Management, and Outlook Fire and Rescue also took part in the search.

Police are not releasing the man's name, age, or hometown.