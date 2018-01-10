An autopsy has been ordered after a body was found at the site of a house fire on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

On Sunday morning, a house fire broke out on the reserve at approximately 3 a.m. CST. By the time police arrived, the Loon Lake fire department was on scene fighting the fire.

Multiple people escaped the home, but a 32-year-old woman is still unaccounted for.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted Wednesday to identify the remains.

In 2015, two children died in a house fire on the same reserve. At the time, the Loon Lake fire department did not respond to the call due to an unpaid bill.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is located 273 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.