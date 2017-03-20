One of the musical giants of the last 50 years is headed to Saskatchewan.

Bob Dylan and his band are heading to Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre and Moose Jaw's Mosaic Place this summer.

Dylan is getting ready to release his 38th album at the end of March. Triplicate is a three-disc album featuring "compositions from great American songwriters interpreted by Dylan through his artistry as a vocalist, arranger and bandleader."

He'll be performing in Saskatoon on July 14 and Moose Jaw on July 15.

Dylan hasn't performed in the province since 2012.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. CST.