The bodies of two boaters have been pulled from the water in Lac La Loche.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP in La Loche, Sask., were told that two boaters were overdue. Police said conditions were extremely windy with high waves.

At around 4 p.m. CST, civilian searchers found one of the men dead in the water near Black Point. RCMP and civilian searchers found the body of the other man Thursday morning.

The names of the two men are not being released. They are both from the La Loche area.

Police and the provincial coroner's office are investigating.