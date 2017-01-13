Students at the Albert Community School helped thaw out some freezing Toronto Blue Jays players with a warm welcome in Regina on Friday.

Players Devon Travis, Marco Estrada, Kevin Pillar and Aaron Sanchez visited the school as part of a winter tour to meet Canadian fans outside the baseball team's home city.

The players answered questions and shared stories about their early years in the sport.

In partnership with TD Canada Trust, the team also donated $10,000 and new baseball equipment to the school.

Playing for Canada

Sanchez said the winter tour was a chance to explore the country and meet fans who weren't able to travel to Blue Jays games.

"The biggest thing that a lot of people don't understand is that we're not playing for just the city of Toronto, we're playing for the whole country," he said.

Travis brushed off the extra pressure of playing for the country rather than just a city or province, saying it was "awesome" to have fans throughout Canada.

He said the players had received a warm welcome from fans at the Regina airport, but admitted the Saskatchewan weather had not been as kind.

"I've never been in any weather like this in my life," Travis said.

"I mean, even the 10 to 20 feet that you walk just to get to the bus is enough for me."

He expected a tough season ahead, with stiff competition from teams like Boston, Tampa Bay, New York and Baltimore.

Sanchez said he was using the off-season to gain body mass before the next series.

"I'm in shape, I'm ready to go. Whatever this team needs from me, I'm right there ready to do it," he said.