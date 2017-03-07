Heavy snow and high winds continue to sweep across eastern Saskatchewan.

A winter storm that started Monday has expanded to an even wider area of the province, bringing freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Regina, Estevan, Humboldt, Kamsack, Moosomin and Yorkton. Those areas can expect strong winds gusting to 80 - 90 km/h and more snow.

Road visibility is low and travel is extremely dangerous, especially on the highway.

Blizzard warnings (red) and blowing snow (grey) advisories covered much of the province Tuesday morning. (Environment Canada)

Blowing snow in Saskatoon

Meanwhile, a large area of central Saskatchewan is being plagued by high winds today.

Saskatoon, Rosthern, Moose Jaw and Outlook are under a blowing snow advisory. Wind gusts of 80 km/h are expected to develop by this afternoon.

The high winds, combined with the fresh snowfall, could reduce visibility to 800 metres or less.

It's expected the storm system will move out of the province by Tuesday night.