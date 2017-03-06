Environment Canada has issued multiple blizzard and heavy snow warnings across much of the eastern half of the province.

A significant winter storm system will be blasting a large area today, from the southeast corner of the province all the way up to Brabant Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

The national weather service says an intense low pressure system travelling north from Montana will bring winds of 40 to 50 km/h to Estevan, Weyburn and Moosomin.

Visibility is expected to be sitting at 400 metres or less with blowing snow.

It's expected to get worse as the day goes on.

Multiple weather warnings are in place for much of the province today. (Environment Canada)

By Tuesday, winds are expected to pick up to 60 km/h with wind gusts of 90 km/h.

Regina under snowfall advisory

Further east, Regina, Fort Qu'Appelle and Indian Head can expect to escape some of the high winds, but will still get blasted with snow. 10 to 20 centimetres of snow are expected to land today, starting this morning.

It's expected all the snow will make travel difficult. Environment Canada is warning people that weather may change quickly and travel conditions will likely deteriorate.

Further north, Hudson Bay is expected to get 25 to 35 cm of snow by mid-Tuesday morning,

It's expected that the system should be gone by Tuesday night.