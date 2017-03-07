People travelling through the Regina airport this morning are likely to run into some delays.

Many arrivals and departures have been either delayed or cancelled.

On Tuesday morning, departing flights to Winnipeg, Regina and Calgary had been cancelled. One Sunwing Airlines flight to Huatulco was still departing on time.

Many flights scheduled to arrive in Regina have been cancelled as well.

Regina is under a blizzard advisory, with high winds and heavy snow.

It's expected the weather will improve Tuesday night.