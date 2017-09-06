A star-studded lineup will be taking the stage for the Canadian Country Music Association awards in Saskatoon this weekend.

American country superstar Blake Shelton will present the Apple Music Fans' Choice Award. He will be joined by Mr. D star Gerry Dee, Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle and Lindsay Ell, who is nominated for Female Artist of the Year.

Shelton will also be performing during the show, along with Gord Bamford, Jim Cuddy, Dean Brody and Shevy Price.

A number of CBC celebrities will be on stage, including Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Andrew Phung from Kim's Convenience and Manjit Minhas from Dragons' Den.

Members of the CBC News team will also be presenting, including The National Hosts Adrienne Arsenault and Andrew Chang, Out In The Open host Piya Chattopadhyay and Radio 2 Morning host Raina Douris.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Kevin Glenn and Brendon LaBatte will also be presenting.

Eight CCMA awards will be presented Sunday night, including album of the year, single of the year and rising star.

Fans can watch the stars walk the John Deere Green Carpet before the event on CBC Music's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The awards will air on CBC Television at 8 p.m.