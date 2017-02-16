Less than a year after she began taking classes to pursue her dream of becoming a model, Amelia Boissoneau of Blaine Lake, Sask., is taking to the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Boissoneau said it was last April that she began classes at Masala Model and Talent in Saskatoon.

"Throughout the course of a few months, a poster came up for Global Indigenous Runway that was coming to Saskatoon. So I applied as a model and fortunately, I was selected."

Following the September show, Native American designer Jolonzo Goldtooth approached Boissoneau's mother and asked permission for the 17-year-old to come model for the designer in New York.

Amelia Boissoneau was selected as one of the models for Global Indigenous Runway in Saskatoon. (Go Fund Me)

"I just couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it now that I'm actually here."

Boissoneau's runway debut is Thursday night — a step that she hopes will help her become a role model.

"There's not many First Nations people in the industry and I would like to change that."

Now that she's made it to the runway in New York, Boissoneau has her eyes on Europe, hoping to take part in the fashion industry in places like Paris and Milan.