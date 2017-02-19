Appreciating the experience of ancestors while promoting hope for the future will be the focus of a gospel concert for Black History Month in Regina on Sunday.

Hosted by the Saskatchewan Jamaican Association, the event at the Shiloh Assembly Church Apostolic on Broadway Avenue will also celebrate Canadian civil rights icon Viola Desmond.

Often described as "Canada's Rosa Parks," Desmond refused to give up her seat in a whites-only section of a Nova Scotia theatre.

Jamaican Association president Mavis Ashbourne-Palmer said the theme of Sunday's concert was "hope."

A portrait of Viola Desmond, circa 1940. (Communications Nova Scotia/Bank of Canada/Flickr)

Building bridges

"Celebrations like this could help to build, you know, great bridges because, you know, when you go out there and open up to everybody, and they come in and they feel comfortable, they feel that they are accepted," she said.

"You know, they are a part of the process, then I think that builds community."

Ashbourne-Palmer moved to Saskatchewan 44 years ago.

She said she felt civil rights in North America were improving until recently.

"I thought we weren't there yet but we were on our way," she said.

"We thought the next generation would live in a better world than we are but after what happened south of us, it chokes me up."

'A beautiful show'

Ashbourne-Palmer said it was important to hold Sunday's event in Saskatchewan to give people an opportunity to learn about black history.

She added that people could expect a beautiful show.

"Just think of going to the symphony, how you sit back there and enjoy the musician playing on their instrument and everybody's happy and bubbly, you know, and the smiles just captivate you," she said.

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. CST