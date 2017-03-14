Standup comedy lovers in Saskatchewan can mark their calendars for May.

Popular American comedian Bill Burr is coming to the province for two shows in Saskatoon on May 19 and Regina on May 20.

Just for Laughs announced the shows on Monday and tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, March 17.

Burr was first known for his recurring role on the second season of Chappelle's Show and is now a familiar face in the standup comedy world.

A regular on Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Fallon's shows, Burr is also the creator of his own Netlix animated series, F Is For Family, starring Laura Dern and Justin Long.

He has appeared in films including The Heat, Stand Up Guys and Date Night.

Burr will perform at TCU Place in Saskatoon and at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.