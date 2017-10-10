The environmental case against former Saskatchewan minister of the economy and Kindersley MLA Bill Boyd was in court Tuesday, but was adjourned, with pleas expected early next month.

Boyd was not in court, and the Crown prosecutor appeared via telephone.

Boyd has been charged with three counts under the Environmental Management and Protection Act and one count under the Wildlife Habitat Protection Act.

One count alleges Boyd cultivated an area of native grassland near Eston, Sask., between April 1 and May 3.

The other counts allege that between June 15 and July 15 he altered the configuration of the bed, bank or boundary of the South Saskatchewan River near Eston; displaced, added or removed material from the riverbed; and removed vegetation from its bank.

A government representative said that the land in question is Crown land owned by the Ministry of Agriculture. The South Saskatchewan River is regulated by the Water Security Agency.

The case is due back in court on Nov. 7. Boyd is expected to enter pleas at that time.

The prosecutor said in court Tuesday that the Crown is trying to resolve the case.