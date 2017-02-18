Big River RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate two missing girls.

Saydie Whitehead, 15, and Daelene Moosomin, 10, were reported missing after leaving a residence at the Big River First Nation together on Feb. 16.

They were also seen in Prince Albert, Sask. on Feb. 17.

Saydie is described as being five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing 127 pounds with long brown hair. She may be wearing black shoes, black pants and a long, dark grey coat. She may also have piercings in her cheeks.

Daelene is described as being five-feet-two-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with long brown hair that may be in a bun. She could be wearing black shoes, black pants and a white and black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Big River RCMP detachment at 306-469-2590 or Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-TIPS, through SaskTel at *8477 or submit a tip online at saskcrimestoppers.com.