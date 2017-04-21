RCMP have charged a man and a woman after a car hit a group of five youths on the Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan earlier this month.

On April 9, five young people were injured when a car slammed into the group as they walked down the road. Police said the white four-door car sped off after the crash.

One of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, is still in hospital after suffering serious injuries. The other children received minor injuries.

A 20-year-old man from the First Nation is facing a number of charges, including failing to stop at the scene of an accident, impaired driving and criminal negligence.

As well, a 37-year-old woman is being charged with obstruction and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police are still investigating the crash.