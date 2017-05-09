A judge has denied bail to a man accused of injuring five children in a hit and run while he was driving impaired on a Saskatchewan reserve.

The accused, aged 20, faces several charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The kids from the Big River First Nation were walking home from soccer last month when they were hit.

An 11-year-old girl had to be airlifted to Saskatoon where she underwent surgery.

Judge Earl Kalenith of provincial court in Prince Albert acknowledged the accused has strong family support, but said that was not enough to persuade him to grant the accused bail.

The judge said the accused's ongoing issues with alcohol factored into his decision.

"There is not an ability to stay away from alcohol," Kalenith said Tuesday. "The risk is too great to justify (his) release."

The accused sat silently behind the glass of the prisoner's box throughout the proceedings and showed no reaction when Kalenith read his decision.

The man is expected to be back in court Monday.