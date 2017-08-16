Saskatchewan's top First Nations veteran is throwing his support behind an effort to oust his national counterpart over a series of controversial social media posts.

A petition was launched this week against Richard Blackwolf, president of the Canadian Aboriginal Veterans and Serving Members Association. His posts label the LGBT community as "mutations and deviations," Muslims as terrorists and pedophiles, and left-wing women as "exponentially" uglier than those on the right.

Steven Ross, grand chief of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association, agrees Blackwolf should be removed. Ross says the comments go against everything veterans represent.

"It's totally disgusting. It's unacceptable for a veteran to speak in that manner, especially a First Nations veteran," Ross told CBC News in a telephone interview from his home on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, approximately 250 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Ross said Indigenous veterans have fought inequality abroad and at home for decades.

"In the armed forces, we are all equal. As veterans, we should all be equal," Ross said.

"We're trying to reach out to other groups — to everyone — to work together, to understand each other. We have to keep up that friendship, that unity."

The petition was initiated by Jesse Donovan, a Métis law student at the University of Saskatchewan and a former reservist. He also characterized the posts as "disgusting."

Served in the navy

Blackwolf, who is in his mid-70s, served in the navy from 1959 to 1972 as a sonar and electronics expert. He spent time in submarines tracking Russian positions during the Cold War. Following his discharge he spent 25 years with the Department of National Defence.

On July 27, the Calgary Sun newspaper published an editorial about the controversy surrounding uniformed police officers attending Gay Pride parades.

Blackwolf wrote on his Facebook page: "A parade of mutations and deviations, there should be no military or law enforcement officers taking part."

Richard Blackwolf, left, is being asked to step down from his post as president of the Canadian Aboriginal Veterans and Serving Members Association for Facebook posts he made in July about women, Muslims and gay people. (Michael Fazio/CBC)

On July 9, Blackwolf posted a graphic titled "Let's discuss what Islam offers." Labels under black stick figures included pedophilia, rape, slavery, hostage-taking and burning people alive.

"Where to start?...OK Clockwise … Beheading," Blackwolf wrote beneath the graphic.

Jess Donovan, an Indigenous law student at the University of Saskatchewan, has started a petition calling for the removal of Richard Blackwolf, president of the Canadian Aboriginal Veterans and Serving Members Association, over a series of social media posts. (submitted)

On July 23, he agreed with another post that postulated right-wing women are better looking.

"The further Left you go, the ugly index increases exponentially," Blackwolf wrote.

Beneath his comments, Blackwolf posted a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, and their daughter Ivanka as examples of "well-maintained" right-wing women.

Donovan said he's received a lot of support from veterans, serving military members and other Indigenous people since he started the petition.

Blackwolf could not be reached for comment.