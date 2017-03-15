Saskatchewan's Better Business Bureau would like to remind you that changeme1234 is not an acceptable password.

For the second year in a row, the bureau is holding National Password Day as a way to remind people about the importance of staying safe online.

With the rise of social media and e-commerce, having a secure password has never been more important.

The group is asking everyone to take 30 minutes on Wednesday to change their passwords. That includes bank accounts, e-mail accounts, social media networks and even point-of-sale equipment.

The bureau said passwords should be changed at least two to three times every year.

Here are a few tips on choosing a strong password: