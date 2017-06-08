There may be nothing as Canadian as a wedding being disrupted by the most Canadian animal of all: a beaver.

A Regina woman said she was almost left in the dark on her big day thanks to Canada's national animal.

"It really took a while to believe that it was a beaver because that just seems like a really ridiculous thing to have happen," said Kim Martin, adding that she didn't find out who the culprit was until the following day.

Kim and Calum Martin say their big day was almost left in the dark thanks to Canada’s national animal. (Submitted by Kim Martin/Chasing Autumn Photography)

A tweet sent out by SaskPower on May 29 shows that the beaver had chewed through a power pole in the area of Maple Creek — which is about 375 kilometres from Regina — knocking out the electricity at Martin's nearby wedding venue, The Resort at Cypress Hills.

"Once we realized that was a true story — that it was a beaver — it was just funny," she said.

Crews were busy safely restoring power in the Maple Creek area on Sat - the culprit - a beaver! #SkPowerSafe #SkOutage #MeanwhileInCanada pic.twitter.com/3UYc9snmjk — @SaskPower

Martin explained that after the ceremony, the manager of the venue delivered the bad news about the power outage to the couple. But she told them that the building's backup power generator would be able to provide electricity during the reception.

"We were definitely worried but once they assured us that there would be food and music … we didn't really have time to worry," she said.

"It was such of a blur of a day that we just kept on going. It was more of an adventure that way, with no power."