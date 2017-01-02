Regina police say a call about a female being threatened with bear spray led to the seizure of a variety of prohibited weapons on Sunday.

Officers were called to the home at about 11:10 p.m. CST on New Year's Day.

While they were arresting the man, police say they found prohibited weapons including two sawn-off rifles, ammunition, numerous swords and two canisters of bear spray.

According to police, marijuana was also found in the home.

A man has been charged with 16 firearm-related offences, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.