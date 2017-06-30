Alexa Emerson will remain behind bars for at least another three weeks.

The Saskatoon woman is accused of mailing packages with white powder to various, local businesses and emailing bomb threats this spring and last fall.

Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, was denied bail in a Saskatoon courtroom on Friday afternoon.

She's scheduled to be back in court on July 20, by video.

Earlier this week, during the first part of Emerson's bail hearing, a Crown prosecutor called Emerson "relentless" and said she would likely reoffend if released.

​"It's my view that no amount of money or conditions is going to keep her from continuing harassing the people she has been harassing and continue to wreak havoc on the community," said attorney Jennifer Claxton-Viczko.

Emerson was arrested by Saskatoon police on April 11 and charged with sending suspicious packages to businesses, schools and the Saskatoon Cancer Centre this spring.

After Emerson's arrest, police responded to five bomb threats, including one sent to Aden Bowman Collegiate. All of them proved to be false.

Threats were also made to schools in Hague, Sask., and Warman, Sask.