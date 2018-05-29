Axe plunges through car windshield as man is driving home
About a decade earlier, metal rod flew through same man's windshield
An axe flying through a car windshield sounds like something out of a horror movie, but it was a Saskatchewan man's reality earlier this month.
That's the last thing he remembers before he woke up about an hour later to the sound of a woman tapping on his driver's side window.
"At that time I was really confused and kind of disoriented, as you could imagine. And then I remember her pointing over and seeing the axe beside me and then I was confused as to why that was there," Peddle said.
As the woman got him to call the RCMP and his boss, Peddle started piecing together that the axe was the culprit behind the cut in his forehead and his dizziness.
"I was just kind of in shock, I guess," he said.
No memories have come back to him since that day, and Peddle said the police don't have much to go on as far as where the mystery axe came from. He remains unclear as to how the incident happened.
"My wife said I should mount it [the axe] on the wall as a reminder to make sure you're always tying down the load and making sure everything's safe before you leave," Peddle said.
2nd near-death experience
Peddle has survived not one but two jaw-droppingly improbable (and improbably similar) events in the past decade.
"[The rebar] hit the highway and bounced up and then it came through my window and just kind of went overtop of my shoulder and through my backseat and into my trunk. It sounded like a gunshot," Peddle said.
Still, whenever a rock hits his car window, he tenses up.
The person driving the vehicle that lost the rebar was never found.
Peddle said the most recent incident has spurred people to message him about similar things happening to them. It's led him to believe things like this aren't that rare.
"I was just kind of upset that it happened again and that things like this keep happening," he said.
"It's frustrating ... that people still don't tie down their loads, don't secure things in the back of their vehicles and are careless."