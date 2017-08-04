Inspired by their son with autism, a couple in Canora, Sask., now has a yard that features a 40-passenger train and large fibreglass dinosaurs — and they are anxious to share the fun.

"Jordan has loved trains probably since 18 months on and he's been a railroad bug," Mary Huebert said in an interview with CBC Radio's the Afternoon Edition.

So, they went to work finding a train. Eventually, they found the 40-passenger train with open air cars. It even has a wheelchair accessible caboose.

"My husband, a loving, patient man, spent four months on his knees putting bolt by bolt down. There's about 2,700 feet of track that is actually down and we are hoping to add to that," said Huebert .

"Jordan comes on every train ride when folks come over to say hello."

Future plans for the train include a longer track that will shuttle people right past the Hueberts' collection of dinosaurs. (Mary Huebert)

Huebert said the expansion would roll the train right past their yard's other feature, dinosaurs. The collection, which includes a ferocious looking Tyrannosaurus rex, arrived after Wally posed a question: "What kid doesn't like a dinosaur?"

Huebert said her husband, Wally, ordered the dinosaurs on the internet, then drove to New York to pick them up.

Since they began assembling their eclectic yard, the Hueberts have been willing to share the fun with the public, as long as they call ahead.

And the Hueberts are not finished.

"We have a 1960 carousel that we are going to restore," said Huebert. "All of the horses are hand painted, and we are hoping to have that project up for the summer next year."