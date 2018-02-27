There is a brand new $400 million building in North Battleford, almost ready to move into.

But when the Saskatchewan Hospital occupies the new facility, the history and stories of more than a century's worth of mental health care will come with it.

"It was a great experiment," said award-winning author Guy Vanderhaege.

Guy Vanderhaege wrote a play set in Saskatchewan Hospital after finding an inspiring entry in a government report from 1918. (CBC)

Fiction inspired by history

If you know Vanderhaege's work as a writer, you will know that he spends considerable time reading dusty, old files in archives — searching for inspiration. It was while working his way through a government report that Vanderhaege found some interesting details. The patients, he read, had helped Saskatchewan Hospital cope with the Spanish Flu in 1918.

"That sort of twigged my interest, the idea that people who were mentally ill had been so essential in this crisis that had hit the hospital," Vanderhaege said.

Vanderhaege's play Dancock's Dance is set in the hospital, inspired by that entry in a dusty old file, and by the fact that the hospital held dances were, he says, "patients were not allowed to dance together," and instead had to pair off with attendants.

A history of innovation

His work is, of course, fiction, but the research Vanderhaege did helped him arrive at the conclusion that Saskatchewan Hospital was "a great experiment" and a leader in the shift from simply housing people who suffered from mental illness to treating them in hopes of a cure.

"People almost never voluntarily entered [the] hospital because there was such a big social stigma."

"The hospital put a great emphasis on work," he said. Vanderhaege's research revealed that the hospital followed a philosophy that "people who work hard sleep better and their minds are taken off their problems."

The hospital was also an early adopter of things like hydrotherapy, using baths and other immersion techniques to treat patients in a time before psychotropic drugs and electroshock therapy.

The new hospital is expected to be completed by June.