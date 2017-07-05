Want some signs from Regina's old Mosaic stadium? How about some lighting?

Starting Wednesday morning, McDougall Auction services will begin auctioning off pretty much everything inside the soon-to-be-defunct stadium at Taylor Field.

"You start at the turf and work your way up," spokesperson Riley McChesney told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition. "Everybody's been to the stadium, so you can imagine what's there, and a good portion is going for online auction."

The city decided to sell off the fixtures from the old stadium to cut down on the amount of waste generated by the facility's demolition.

According to the auction house, even the stadium's goalposts will be on the auction block.

"If you wanted to set up your own mini-football field in the back yard, now you can," said McChesney.

The bidding will be held online. Bids will close over the span of four days, from July 25-28.

Once all the items have been removed from the stadium, it will be decommissioned. Demolition is set to begin in September.

