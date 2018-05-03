Attempted murder charge laid after police shootout near Delmas, Sask.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at police.

RCMP said a patrol car was shot at on Highway 16, just west of Delmas, Sask. — 157 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon — on April 14. At the time, police were chasing a black taxi van that had been stolen from Regina.

Police then returned fire, hitting the van, which became stuck in the ditch. Police say a gun was pointed toward officers again, who opened fire again.

The man was arrested at the scene with the help of a police dog.

The day before, 34-year-old cab driver Muhammad Umar was stabbed when his van was stolen. He was placed in intensive care.

The stabbing spurred a province-wide review of safety shields and injury insurance for cabbies.

The 19-year-old has also been charged with flight from police and possession of stolen property.

A 30-year-old woman, also in the van at the time of the shootout, has been charged with assault on police with a weapon and flight from police.

Both of the accused have also been charged with robbery by Regina police.

Both accused will make their first court appearance in North Battleford provincial court later this month.