Attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl reported on Kahkewistahaw First Nation

RCMP near Kahkewistahaw First Nation say a 12-year-old girl has reported an attempted abduction.

According to police, the alleged victim was walking home from the Kahkewistahaw School on the Broadview, Sask.-area First Nation on Monday when a man in a black truck asked if she wanted a ride.

She was reportedly then driven a short distance to the edge of the reserve and was able to escape and go to a local business after the truck stopped and the man got out.

The suspect is described as white and tall with a heavy build and green eyes, dark brown hair and a deep voice. The truck is described as black and clean, with a beige leather interior and dark tinted windows. The make and model of the truck is unknown.

RCMP are asking anyone who anyone who saw a black truck in the Kahkewistahaw area around 4 p.m. on May 28 to call police.