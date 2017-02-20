Police are looking for a man in his 20s who allegedly used a handgun to rob a Saskatoon business early Monday morning.

At about 1:08 a.m. CST, a lone male suspect entered a business on the 100 block of 33rd Street W.

Police said the man showed a handgun and took cash and product before fleeing on foot.

Officers went to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are looking for a man in his early 20s who is about five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He is described as wearing dark pants, black shoes and a red, hooded sweater under a black jacket. His face was concealed with a black item of clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.