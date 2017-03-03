It could be a big break for a Saskatchewan musician.

Later this month, Regina-born singer Andy Shauf will be appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Shauf's latest album The Party has been nominated for three Juno awards this year: breakthrough artist of the year, recording engineer of the year and adult alternative album of the year.

He was also nominated for the 2016 Polaris Music Prize.

This will be Shauf's first time on national late night television. He will be performing on March 15.