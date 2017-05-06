Andy Shauf fans have rallied behind the Saskatchewan musician to replace thousands of dollars worth of musical equipment stolen from his tour van on May 5.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $11,000 in less than 24 hours for Shauf, who had to cancel his New Orleans show after thieves cleaned out his gear during a tour stop in Atlanta, Ga.

According to a post on the crowdfunding page, the thieves also took merchandise from his tour van and trailer.

Saskatchewan musician Andy Shauf lost thousands of dollars worth of musical equipment when his tour van and trailer were broken into. (Chris Graham)

Shauf is now using social media to source replacement gear for the rest of the tour. The GoFundMe post said the tour will continue in Houston, Texas on May 6.

"We don't have much to offer other than our gratefulness but if you want to help us out of this hole we've found ourselves in, then we'd appreciate your support," reads the post.