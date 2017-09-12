Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is highlighting his concerns over proposed federal tax changes at a speech in Regina on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced he was going to close tax loopholes used by private corporations.

At present, the plan would curtail "income sprinkling" or dividing income among family members. It would also end tax advantages for passive investments, like stocks and real estate, in their small businesses.

The move has angered many groups, including farmers, doctors and small business owners. They say the changes will unfairly punish their businesses and slow economic growth.

Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have countered those concerns by saying the changes will make the tax system more equitable across the board.

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer will be speaking in Regina Tuesday afternoon. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

For his part, Scheer has called the tax plan "arrogant" and said it will result in killing jobs across the country.

Scheer will be speaking to the Regina Chamber of Commerce at the Conexus Arts Centre at noon.