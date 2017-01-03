Saskatoon's Jeffrey Hildebrandt has a unique job.

"I make replicas of historical artifacts," Hildebrandt told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Specifically, Hildebrandt is a master armourer who can re-create pieces true to the period, adorned with the elaborate markings and etchings of ancient cultures.

Yes, it's a pursuit that sometimes elicits cynical jabs. But Hildebrandt said he "can deal with that" because he's armed with the knowledge that his work is important and in demand.

"Some people buy helmets and armour because they want to re-enact historical martial arts, but the majority of my more laboriously detailed pieces go museums to reflect what a piece might have looked like when it was brand new."

This Roman cavalry helmet in bronze, based on an original tomb find from Vize, Turkey represents some of Hildebrandt's most detailed work. (Submitted by Jeffrey Hildebrandt )

Inspired by comic books

Hildebrandt's work is something to behold and finds its roots in the dreams of childhood.

Hildebrandt just completed this Mughal helmet called a kulah khud. It is decorated with gold "koftgari" decoration, and has a chainmail drape hand made from about 13,000 rings. (Submitted by Jeffrey Hildebrandt )

"I was reading Asterix comic books and reading about the fight between the Gauls and the Romans and I was just fascinated by the material culture that was delved into and it's just been a slow journey of picking up skills and techniques since then."

Hildebrandt's skill level has come a long way since that first comic book inspired cardboard and tin foil helmet that relatives still rib him about today. And so, the master armourer said, he has a desire to pass along some of those skills to others.

"I think there is a real back to the basics movement and a strong appreciation for traditional skills and craft."

That's why Hildebrandt is now offering workshops in some of the basic skills needed to recreate ancient artifacts. This weekend in Saskatoon he's offering a class on Viking cauldrons.