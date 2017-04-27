Renowned Holocaust survivor and author Amek Adler has died.

He was in Saskatchewan this week to speak to several groups in honour of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

On Monday, the 89-year-old spoke to a large school group in Humboldt, Sask. He had appearances scheduled in Regina the following day.

"It really brings into sharp focus that we are approaching the end of a generation, the end of an era," said Jeremy Parnes, rabbi for the Beth Jacob Synagogue in Regina, where Adler planned to speak to a large multi-faith group.

Adler passed away on Tuesday night in Regina, Parnes confirmed.

Adler was born in Poland, but moved to Toronto in 1954, according to his biography on the philanthropic Azrieli Foundation's website.

His autobiographical book, Six Lost Years, was published this year. It chronicled his years spent in labour and concentration camps, including the infamous Auschwitz and Dachau camps, before his liberation in April 1945.

"This man has dedicated the last part of this life to being a speaker on the Holocaust as a survivor and sharing his story. He had come to honour us by sharing his life story with us," Parnes added.

Adler will be buried in Toronto on Thursday.