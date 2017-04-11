Amanda Totchek, also known as Alexa Emerson, is facing multiple charges in connection to eight suspicious packages sent to Saskatoon businesses since March.

Totchek turned herself in to police Monday morning after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for her arrest.

She's been charged with eight counts of public mischief, eight counts of mischief over $5,000, 14 counts of uttering threats and six counts of identity theft, along with 18 breach of recognizance charges. She will appear in Saskatoon provincial court Tuesday morning.

Since the beginning of March, eight businesses received packages in the mail containing white powder, which turned out to be harmless. Police and fire crews attended all the calls, sometimes blocking the businesses off for hours as they investigated.

On Monday, police said they believed other suspicious packages may still be circulating. Anyone who receives a suspicious package is asked to call police immediately.

Saskatoon police said Totchek is the only suspect in the investigation right now.

She had been on bail after she was arrested and charged following a number of white powder scares in November, which saw packages sent to five different locations in one day.