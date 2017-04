A man found guilty in a fatal Saskatoon stabbing will spend at least 10 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Alvin Patrick Junior Naistus was sentenced last week after a jury convicted him last week of second-degree murder in the April 2015 death of William Johnston.

The sentence was what the defence had requested, while the Crown had asked for no parole eligibility for 14 years.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for a minimum of 10 years.