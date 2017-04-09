The central character in Alice Kuipers' new book finds herself in an unenviable situation: two lives hang in the balance and she can only save one.

In Me (and) Me, 17-year-old Lark must choose between saving the life of a little girl or a handsome, young man she was on a date with.

Unable to make such a difficult, her life splits in two and she starts to see what would happen if she chose the man, or the girl.

A paralyzing choice

Kuipers said the story explores the tendency to wonder "what if."

In Alice Kuipers' new book Me (and) Me, character Lark faces a paralyzing choice. (Alice Kuipers)

"I think that feeling of wondering what life would be like if we'd made a different choice is there with all of us and what interested me was how to make that come alive in a vivid way on the page," Kuipers told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend on Sunday.

"So Lark has to make a really difficult choice and, like a lot of us, she just becomes paralyzed in the face of the options before her."

The possible consequences of Lark's decisions are revealed to her through glitches and messages in her phone.

Stuck and confused, Lark begins to think she is losing her mind.

'Jump in, both feet'

Kuipers said her personal feeling about these types of decisions is that it's best to make a choice and commit to it fully.

"That is what Lark really has to discover, this endless dithering between 'I can't make a choice so I'm just not going to [is unhelpful],'" said Kuipers.

"So I guess I say jump in, both feet."

Kuipers said she believes young people are sophisticated readers living in a complicated world that seems darker than when she was a teenager.

She added that stories were a way to navigate that world by understanding the experiences of others.

"I think having tools to understand our world comes from experiencing other people's stories," said Kuipers.

"We can't make this world the best it can be until we understand what it's like to be someone else."

Me (and) Me will be released on April 11. Kuipers is launching her book at McNally Robinson in Saskatoon at 7 p.m. CST on Monday.