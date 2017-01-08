For Ali Hassan, bringing his show — Muslim, Interrupted — to Saskatchewan brings him to a familiar, friendly place.

The comedian's wife and her siblings were born in Saskatoon and he has previously performed in the Bridge City.

"I like people in Saskatoon. I like everybody that she's introduced me to," Hassan told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend, joking that his wife's family has tried to make him a member of Rider nation.

"I still respect the Riders, I just can't love them," said the self-proclaimed Montreal Alouettes fan.

With Donald Trump's election win and the accompanying political turn in the U.S., Hassan admitted that he's not as comfortable bringing his show to locations below the border.

"There's a different element in the air."

Hassan said he first realized that people may treat him differently as a Muslim following the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. He said that's when he decided to figure out his relationship with the faith and the community.

Hassan's journey taught him to be more tolerant but also be critical.

Doing a comedy show, Hassan said, normally presents an easy way to reach an audience. It's not aggressive and he's not trying to change anyone's stance on certain subjects; with comedy, Hussan said he's simply trying to entertain people.

Muslim, Interrupted will be part of Saskatoon's Winterruption festival on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hassan will take the stage at Regina's Artesian on 13th Avenue the following day.