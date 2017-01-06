A Saskatoon woman accused of plotting a white powder scare that cost emergency services more than $60,000 will stand trial from May 15 to 18.

Alexa Emerson pleaded not guilty to charges of mischief and uttering threats in connection with the hoax.

Five suspicious packages containing white powder were delivered to Saskatoon businesses within a two-hour period on Nov. 29, prompting a major emergency response involving between 40 and 50 fire department workers.

The substance inside the packages was later found to be baking soda.

Police say Emerson hired two people to deliver the packages. According to police, they were released without charges because they didn't know what was inside the packages.

Locations where 5 packages dropped off0:25

At the Saskatoon Provincial Court on Friday, the trial was scheduled to take place in May.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle had hoped for a trial date in March, saying the prospect of an earlier trial date was one of the reasons Emerson had remained in custody.

"One of the very few benefits to being in custody is that you do get your time to trial cut in almost half," he said.

"There's dates that are set aside exclusively for people that are in custody."

Pfefferle said his client had also chosen not to seek bail to protect herself from further accusations of "untoward behaviour" towards witnesses.

Emerson claims she has been framed.

"In custody, you know, you have a perfect alibi. Phone calls are recorded so there's not going to be any suggestion that someone is doing anything untoward when they are in custody, typically," said Pfefferle.

He added there were also concerns for his client's safety should she be released.

Emerson will not appear in court again until May unless she decides to request a bail hearing.