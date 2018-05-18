Alexa Emerson expected to plead guilty and be sentenced next week for white powder packages

Alexa Emerson is expected to plead guilty in Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench next week to orchestrating a campaign of terror last year that saw businesses, individuals, schools and the Saskatoon Cancer Centre mailed packages with a mysterious white powder, says prosecutor Jennifer Claxton-Viczko.

The powder ultimately proved benign, but the mailings cost emergency services hundreds of thousands of dollars and disrupted the lives of everyone involved.

Claxton-Viczko says the 81 outstanding charges will be condensed down to 15 counts. These 15 will still encompass the substance of the original 81 counts, she said.

"She is admitting responsibility to all counts," Claxton-Viczko said.

​Claxton-Viczko anticipates moving directly to sentencing the same day as the pleas. She said many people touched by Emerson's actions will be in court to present victim impact statements.

The Haz-Mat team at one of the many calls downtown. (CBC) Emerson was arrested by Saskatoon police on April 11, 2017 and charged with sending suspicious packages to businesses, schools and the Saskatoon Cancer Centre that spring.

After Emerson's arrest, police responded to five bomb threats, including one sent to Aden Bowman Collegiate, believed to be related to Emerson's case. All of them proved to be false.

A video was later sent to local media in which a mystery woman claimed responsibility for sending the suspicious packages this spring, saying Emerson was wrongly charged. That video later proved to be a hoax.

Emerson is due in court Wednesday.