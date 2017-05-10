Alexa Emerson, the woman Saskatoon police believe is behind a wave of bomb threats across the city last month, is facing yet more charges.

Saskatoon police announced Wednesday that Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, has now been charged with six counts of uttering threats in connection with six bomb threats that were sent by email to a variety of Saskatoon businesses last month.

In each case, the police found no explosive devices.

Emerson is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on the new charges on May 18.