Environment Canada says forest fire smoke has covered a large section of eastcentral Saskatchewan.

Thick smoke is hanging over an area that includes Prince Albert, La Ronge, Hudson Bay, Kamsack, Melfort and Pelican Narrows.

On Tuesday, roughly 450 people from Pelican Narrows with health concerns were driven to Saskatoon. People with babies, elderly people and people with breathing problems were all taken out of the community.

As well, the resort village of Jan Lake declared a state of emergency over the smoke and many people have left the area.

Anyone inside the smoke area with breathing issues is being asked to stay inside with the windows shut. People may get shortness of breath, increased coughing and headaches.

The national weather service says much of central and northern Saskatchewan will be experiencing extremely poor air quality and reduced visibility until Thursday.

There were 33 active wildfires in the province as of 6 a.m. CST Wednesday morning. The overall number of forest fires is down compared to the five-year average.