A Saskatoon-based organization has translated educational material about HIV, AIDS and Hepatitis C into Indigenous languages.

The organization worked with translators to make the information more accessible to communities in central and northern Saskatchewan.

AIDS Saskatoon said in a news release the educational materials had been translated from English into Dene and Cree — both the TH and Y dialects.

It said its goal was to take a more inclusive approach to combating high rates of AIDS, HIV and Hepatitis C in Saskatchewan.

"This is the first in a series of unique and responsive language materials that AIDS Saskatoon will design and distribute, aimed at providing information in Indigenous languages across Saskatchewan."